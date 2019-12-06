You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks finish week on positive note

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 4:27 PM

The Hang Seng index added 1.07 per cent, or 281.33 points, to 26,498.37.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong closed more than one per cent higher Friday, boosted by renewed hopes that China and the United States will eventually reach a partial trade deal.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.43 per cent, or 12.54 points, to 2,912.01 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.82 per cent, or 13.36 points, to 1,640.33.

AFP

