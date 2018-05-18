Hong Kong: Stocks finish week with gains

Hong Kong stocks finished the week on a positive note Friday with energy firms soaring on the back of rising oil prices, while investors are keeping tabs on high-level China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.34 per cent, or 105.76 points, to 31,047.91.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.24 per cent, or 39.02 points, to 3193.30 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, advanced 0.33 per cent, or 6.09 points, to 1828.79.

AFP