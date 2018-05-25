You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks finish week with losses

Fri, May 25, 2018 - 4:25 PM

Hong Kong stocks ended the week with losses on lingering China-US trade worries with traders also fretting over Donald Trump's decision to call off his summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.56 per cent, or 172.37 points, to 30,588.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.42 per cent, or 13.35 points, to 3,141.30 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.93 per cent, or 17.02 points, to 1,810.03.

