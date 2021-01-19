You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish with big gains

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 4:44 PM

file7bybjsaqxxhpwy5t73k.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished sharply higher on Tuesday, in line with a broad advance across Asian markets, boosted by a surge in interest from mainland Chinese investors.

The Hang Seng Index rose 2.70 per cent, or 779.51 points, to 29,642.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.83 per cent, or 29.84 points, to 3,566.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 0.96 per cent, or 23.13 points, to 2,378.65.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 05:10 PM
Companies & Markets

First Reit unit-holders vote in favour of proposed restructuring

UNIT-HOLDERS of First Reit on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposed restructuring of the Lippo...

Jan 19, 2021 04:50 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares rise on upbeat earnings reports

[LONDON] European shares rose on Tuesday after Asian markets rallied on optimism about China's economy, while upbeat...

Jan 19, 2021 04:40 PM
Garage

Ex-regional MD of WeWork launches fintech firm with buy-now-pay-later solution

THE former managing director of WeWork South-east Asia and Korea Turochas "T" Fuad has launched Pace Enterprise, a...

Jan 19, 2021 04:37 PM
Government & Economy

Japan business lobby says blanket pay rises 'unrealistic' amid pandemic pain

[TOKYO] Japan's biggest business lobby shrugged off on Tuesday calls for wage hikes as it braced for key spring...

Jan 19, 2021 04:29 PM
Government & Economy

30 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including four in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 30 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Jan 19), taking Singapore's total to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS sees 'pre-emptive' policy response to curb higher property prices

Scion of City Developments strives to salvage China deal

Laid off during crisis, she went on to found a company worth S$8m

Macquarie Consortium bids S$2.35b for waste firm Bingo

Stocks to watch: OUE C-Reit, SIA, SPH, BRC Asia, InnoTek, Silkroad Nickel

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for