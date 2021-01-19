You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks finish with big gains
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished sharply higher on Tuesday, in line with a broad advance across Asian markets, boosted by a surge in interest from mainland Chinese investors.
The Hang Seng Index rose 2.70 per cent, or 779.51 points, to 29,642.28.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.83 per cent, or 29.84 points, to 3,566.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 0.96 per cent, or 23.13 points, to 2,378.65.
AFP
