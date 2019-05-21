Hong Kong: Stocks finish with fresh losses

Hong Kong stocks ended in negative territory Tuesday, extending losses fuelled by concerns about the Huawei row and its impact on the China-US trade talks.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended in negative territory Tuesday, extending losses fuelled by concerns about the Huawei row and its impact on the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.47 per cent, or 130.37 points, to 27,657.24.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.23 per cent, or 35.37 points, to 2,905.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.77 per cent, or 26.96 points, to 1,548.68.

