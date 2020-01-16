You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish with gains

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 4:26 PM

file6xznejl6qzcidjbdogt.jpg
The Hang Seng index added 0.38 per cent, or 109.45 points, to close at 28,883.04.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed Thursday on a positive note, having fluctuated through the day after China and the United States finally signed their trade deal, with investors poring over the details.

The Hang Seng index added 0.38 per cent, or 109.45 points, to close at 28,883.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.52 per cent, or 15.96 points, to 3,074.08 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.15 per cent, or 2.64 points, to 1,811.57.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 16, 2020 04:13 PM
Transport

Malaysia rejects all bids to buy its biggest highway operator

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has rejected all bids from companies seeking to buy stakes in the nation's biggest highway...

Jan 16, 2020 04:03 PM
Consumer

Nestle to spend up to 2b Swiss francs on recycled-plastic plan

[ZURICH] Nestle SA plans to spend as much as two billion Swiss francs (S$2.79 billion) to shift towards using more...

Jan 16, 2020 04:03 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares breach 7,000 level on Sino-US trade deal

[SYDNEY] Australian shares surged past the 7,000 level for the first time ever on Thursday, as demand for risky...

Jan 16, 2020 04:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore exceeds forecast with S$15.2b in fixed asset investments in 2019

SINGAPORE attracted S$15.2 billion in fixed asset investments (FAI) in 2019, far exceeding the...

Jan 16, 2020 03:42 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks climb amid cautious optimism after Sino-US trade deal

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks ended firmer on Thursday, led by automotive and pharmaceutical sectors, though investors...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly