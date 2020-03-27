You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks finish with gains

Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 4:32 PM

The Hang Seng Index added 0.56 per cent, or 131.94 points, to close at 23,484.28.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose Friday, closing a healthy week on a positive note as investors welcomed a blockbuster US stimulus plan and pledges by the Federal Reserve to ease liquidity concerns.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.26 per cent, or 7.29 points, to 2,772.20 but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.46 per cent, or 7.80 points, to 1,693.35.

AFP

