Hong Kong: Stocks finish with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose Friday, closing a healthy week on a positive note as investors welcomed a blockbuster US stimulus plan and pledges by the Federal Reserve to ease liquidity concerns.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.56 per cent, or 131.94 points, to close at 23,484.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.26 per cent, or 7.29 points, to 2,772.20 but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.46 per cent, or 7.80 points, to 1,693.35.

AFP