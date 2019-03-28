Hong Kong: Stocks finish with mild gains

Hong Kong stocks ended slightly higher Thursday after swinging throughout the day, with investors concerned about the global economy, while attention now turns to the next round of China-US trade talks.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended slightly higher Thursday after swinging throughout the day, with investors concerned about the global economy, while attention now turns to the next round of China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.16 per cent, or 46.96 points, to close at 28,775.21.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 0.92 per cent, or 27.78 points, to 2,994.94 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.90 per cent, or 14.97 points, to 1,639.72.

AFP