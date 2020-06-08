Hong Kong: Stocks finish with small gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished marginally higher Monday, clocking up a sixth straight gain, following a surprise jump in US jobs creation last month, though gains were capped by profit-taking.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 6.36 points to 24,776.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.24 per cent or 6.97 points to 2,937.77, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching up 0.28 points to 1,856.89.

AFP