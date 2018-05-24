You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks flat at open

Thu, May 24, 2018 - 10:11 AM

BP_HSI_240518_60.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened marginally lower Thursday on lingering worries about a China-US deal to avert a trade war and uncertainty over Donald Trump's planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 5.71 points to 30,659.93.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was also barely moved, edging down 1.02 points to 3,167.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.05 per cent, or 0.85 points, to 1,833.87.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

