Hong Kong: Stocks flat at open on Thursday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks were marginally higher in the first few minutes of trade Thursday morning but investors remain on edge over a brewing trade war between China and the United States.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 11.75 points to 28,368.01.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.47 per cent, or 13.28 points, to 2,799.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gave up 0.34 per cent, or 5.42 points, to 1,570.15.

AFP