Hong Kong: Stocks flat at open on Thursday

Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 10:10 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened flat on Thursday, with Wall Street closed for a public holiday and traders bracing for US President Donald Trump's new tariffs on Chinese imports to kick in.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.1 per cent, or 27.41 points, to 28,214.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.14 per cent, or 3.79 points, to 2,755.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.14 per cent, or 2.21 points, to 1,560.79.

AFP

