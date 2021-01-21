You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks flat at Thursday's open

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 9:55 AM

rk_hongkongstocks_210121.jpg
The Hang Seng Index inched down 10.69 points to 29,951.78.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Thursday morning barely moved as investors took a breather following a five-day rally that has seen the market hit a 20-month high, while traders were keeping an eye on Washington after Joe Biden was sworn in as US president.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 10.69 points to 29,951.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.22 per cent, or 7.83 points, to 3,590.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.09 per cent, or 2.28 points, to 2414.84.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 21, 2021 10:01 AM
Government & Economy

Taiwan-Biden ties off to strong start with invite for top diplomat

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's relationship with its most important global backer the United States has gotten off to a strong...

Jan 21, 2021 09:51 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher on Thursday as Biden takes office; STI up 0.2%

SINGAPORE shares opened in positive territory on Thursday, following a strong lead from Wall Street overnight, as...

Jan 21, 2021 09:44 AM
Government & Economy

Australian economy forecast to rebound in 2021 as pandemic subsides: poll

[BENGALURU] Australia's economy, which entered 2021 in better shape than most of its peers, will gain further...

Jan 21, 2021 09:39 AM
Government & Economy

Biden to roll back Trump policies, remake US role in climate crisis

[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden committed the United States to rejoining the Paris climate accord, blocked an oil...

Jan 21, 2021 09:31 AM
Stocks

Chinese telecom firms seek review of NYSE delisting decision

[BENGALURU] Telecom companies China Unicom Hong Kong, China Mobile and China Telecom Corp said on Thursday they had...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MNCs eye local market hires, instead of expat pool, to drive strategic growth in S-E Asia

Hong Kong and Singapore's Changi lose status as Asia's busiest airports

Biden says Trump wrote him 'very generous letter'

Gaming revenue at Genting Singapore bouncing back on domestic market demand

World's rich fled Alibaba after monopoly probe: Citi

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for