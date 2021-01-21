Hong Kong: Stocks flat at Thursday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Thursday morning barely moved as investors took a breather following a five-day rally that has seen the market hit a 20-month high, while traders were keeping an eye on Washington after Joe Biden was sworn in as US president.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 10.69 points to 29,951.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.22 per cent, or 7.83 points, to 3,590.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.09 per cent, or 2.28 points, to 2414.84.

AFP