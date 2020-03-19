Hong Kong: Stocks halt slide at open

Hong Kong shares opened slightly lower on Thursday, halting a slide after the European Central Bank unveiled an emergency bond purchase to contain economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.32 per cent, or 70.44 points, to 22,221.38.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index notched up 0.22 per cent, or 5.95 points, to 2,734.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on on China's second exchange, rose 0.59 per cent, or 9.90 points, to 1,688.15.

AFP