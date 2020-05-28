You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks hit by China-US stand-off

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 4:21 PM

Hong Kong stocks sank Thursday as traders grow increasingly worried about the impact on the city's future from a US decision to revoke its preferential status, in response to China's plans for a new security law in the city.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.72 per cent, or 168.60 points, to 23,132.76.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.33 per cent, or 9.42 points, to 2,846.22, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.25 per cent, or 4.52 points, to 1,769.70.

AFP

