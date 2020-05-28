Hong Kong: Stocks hit by China-US stand-off

Hong Kong stocks sank Thursday as traders grow increasingly worried about the impact on the city's future from a US decision to revoke its preferential status, in response to China's plans for a new security law in the city.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.72 per cent, or 168.60 points, to 23,132.76.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.33 per cent, or 9.42 points, to 2,846.22, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.25 per cent, or 4.52 points, to 1,769.70.

AFP