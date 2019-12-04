Hong Kong: Stocks hit by Trump trade remarks

The Hang Seng index sank 1.25 per cent, or 328.74 points, to 26,062.56.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled Wednesday after Donald Trump poured cold water on trade talks with China, indicating a hoped-for phase-one agreement might not be concluded until after next year's presidential election.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.23 per cent, or 6.58 points, to 2,878.12 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.20 per cent, or 3.19 points, to 1,608.52.

AFP