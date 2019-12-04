You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks hit by Trump trade remarks

Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 4:23 PM

AP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled Wednesday after Donald Trump poured cold water on trade talks with China, indicating a hoped-for phase-one agreement might not be concluded until after next year's presidential election.

The Hang Seng index sank 1.25 per cent, or 328.74 points, to 26,062.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.23 per cent, or 6.58 points, to 2,878.12 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.20 per cent, or 3.19 points, to 1,608.52.

AFP

