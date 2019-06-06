Hong Kong: Stocks inch up at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares edged up at the open on Thursday on hopes that the United States and Mexico would strike a compromise on tariffs.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.14 per cent, or 37.89 points, to 26,933.33.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.03 per cent, or 0.91 points, higher at 2,862.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.09 per cent, or 1.38 points, to open at 1,493.39.

AFP