You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks inch up at open

Thu, Jun 06, 2019 - 9:59 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares edged up at the open on Thursday on hopes that the United States and Mexico would strike a compromise on tariffs.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.14 per cent, or 37.89 points, to 26,933.33.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.03 per cent, or 0.91 points, higher at 2,862.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.09 per cent, or 1.38 points, to open at 1,493.39.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_AustProp_060619_1.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_LMXCITY_3801241.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cityneon eyes China growth after Citic Capital investment

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
2 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy
3 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator
4 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
5 Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report

Must Read

BP_AustProp_060619_1.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BP_SGX_060619_34.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange to boost derivatives, target Southeast Asia unicorns

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

Jun 6, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Challenger, Lafe Corp, companies joining SGX watch-list

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening