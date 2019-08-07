Hong Kong: Stocks inch up in early trade

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares edged up in early trade on Wednesday, ending a week-long losing streak although investors remained tense over the escalating US-China trade war.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.16 per cent, or 41.60 points, to 26,017.84 in opening trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.41 per cent, or 11.46 points, to open at 2,789.02. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.61 per cent, or 9.15 points, to open at 1,499.45.

AFP