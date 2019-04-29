Hong Kong: Stocks kick off week with a rally

Hong Kong shares ended with healthy gains Monday, tracking a record-breaking lead from Wall Street, with investors looking to the resumption of China-US trade talks this week.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.97 per cent, or 287.80 points, to close at 29,892.81.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.77 per cent, or 23.90 points, to 3,062.50 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 2.41 per cent, or 40.18 points, to 1,625.62.

