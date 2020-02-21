Hong Kong: Stocks lower at Friday's open

Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Friday as investors took their cues from Wall Street where concerns over the rising death toll from the new coronavirus outside China spooked markets.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Friday as investors took their cues from Wall Street where concerns over the rising death toll from the new coronavirus outside China spooked markets.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.6 per cent, or 158.70 points, to 27,450.46 in early trade.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.3 per cent, or 7.91 points, at 3,022.25.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.1 per cent, or 1.40 points, to 1,884.74.

AFP