You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks lower at Friday's open

Fri, Feb 21, 2020 - 9:58 AM

nz_hangseng_210264.jpg
Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Friday as investors took their cues from Wall Street where concerns over the rising death toll from the new coronavirus outside China spooked markets.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Friday as investors took their cues from Wall Street where concerns over the rising death toll from the new coronavirus outside China spooked markets.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.6 per cent, or 158.70 points, to 27,450.46 in early trade.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.3 per cent, or 7.91 points, at 3,022.25.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.1 per cent, or 1.40 points, to 1,884.74.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 21, 2020 10:03 AM
Technology

Samsung Electronics names ex-finance minister as its new board chairman

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics said on Friday that it has named former finance minister and its outside director, Bahk...

Feb 21, 2020 10:01 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan governor sees moderate economic growth, eyes coronavirus impact

[TOKYO] Japan's economy is likely to continue a moderate recovery as downward pressure seen in the last quarter...

Feb 21, 2020 09:41 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea confirms 52 more coronavirus cases, total 156

[SEOUL] South Korea confirmed 52 more cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, taking its total to 156, the...

Feb 21, 2020 09:37 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall at open tracking Wall Street selloff; STI down 0.1%

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Friday, after Wall Street indices ended in the red overnight. As at 9.02am, the...

Feb 21, 2020 09:24 AM
Companies & Markets

Alita Resources' proposed delisting gets SGX nod

CATALIST-LISTED lithium miner Alita Resources, formerly known as Alliance Mineral Assets, on Thursday night said the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly