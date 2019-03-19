You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks marginally up at Tuesday's open

Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 9:47 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened barely moved on Tuesday morning as dealers took a breather after three days of gains, with eyes now on the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 10.13 points to 29,419.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.11 per cent, or 3.48 points, to 3,099.90 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was slightly higher, edging up 0.66 points to 1,686.45.

