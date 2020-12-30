You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks mark 10-month closing high on recovery hopes

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 4:58 PM

yq-hkindex-30122020.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks climbed on Wednesday to a 10-month closing high, tracking gains in other Asian markets, as investors bet on a strong global economic recovery next year.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 578.62 points or 2.18 per cent at 27,147.11, its highest close since Feb 21. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.05 per cent to 10,662.93.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.8 per cent, while the IT sector rose 4.75 per cent, the financial sector ended 1.32 per cent higher and the property sector rose 1.41 per cent.

The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Alibaba Group Holding with a rise of 6.4 per cent, while the biggest loser was China Unicom Hong Kong with a drop of 2.38 per cent.

Convictions that global monetary authorities will continue to pump liquidity into the banking system to support the pandemic-stricken economy underpinned risk assets.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Investors shrugged off a move by US President Donald Trump's administration to strengthen an executive order barring US investment in Chinese firms with alleged military backing.

Global index publisher FTSE Russell said it might drop more Chinese companies from its global benchmarks in response.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 1.05 per cent at 3,414.45, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 1.4 per cent.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.08 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.45 per cent.

The yuan was quoted at 6.5338 per US dollar at 8.22am GMT, 0.06 per cent weaker than the previous close of 6.53.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 30, 2020 05:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Terence Loh lodges police report on allegedly improper S$5.25m transfers from Giron

DISPUTES between the Loh cousins are deepening, with Terence Loh Ne-Wei making a police report alleging improper...

Dec 30, 2020 04:55 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks inch higher as AstraZeneca gains on UK vaccine approval

[BENGALURU] European stocks edged higher on Wednesday as Britain approved a Covid-19 vaccine developed by...

Dec 30, 2020 04:42 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL obtains S$470m green revolving credit facility

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) has obtained a five-year S$470 million green revolving credit facility for...

Dec 30, 2020 04:37 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan firms up AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, finds new UK variant

[TAIPEI] Taiwan has agreed to buy almost 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, including 10 million from AstraZeneca...

Dec 30, 2020 04:28 PM
Government & Economy

27 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 27 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,569...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2020 wrap: Robinsons, layoffs, Hin Leong were the year's most read stories

ISD arrests Singaporean who spied for China in US

Stocks to watch: CDL, Singapore Airlines, SATS, JMH, Sembcorp, CapitaLand

Twelve Cupcakes founders charged with offences under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

Proposed change of Eagle Hospitality Trust manager falls through

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for