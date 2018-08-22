Hong Kong: Stocks notch up four sessions of straight gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Wednesday as investors reversed an early sell-off ahead of planned trade talks between China and the United States.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.63 per cent, or 174.79 points, to close at 27,927.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.70 per cent, or 19.22 points, to 2,714.61. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.14 per cent, or 16.76 points, to 1,454.52.

