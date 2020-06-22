Hong Kong: Stocks open down

Hong Kong shares slipped at the open of business Monday as concerns over a second wave of infections around the world continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.47 per cent or 115.36 points to 24,528.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.73 points to 2,966.90 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.18 per cent or 3.43 points to 1,934.54.

AFP