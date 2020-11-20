You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks open Friday's session with gains
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Friday morning following a positive lead from Wall Street though gains were being kept in check by concerns over surging virus infections.
The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.19 per cent, or 49.90 points to 26,406.87.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.10 per cent, or 3.49 points to 3,359.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching up 0.53 points to 2,276.38.
AFP
