Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with small gains on Friday morning as bargain-buyers moved in following a four-day drop, with dealers keeping an ear to the ground for fresh developments in the China-US trade row.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.24 per cent, or 63.93 points, to 26,532.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.18 per cent, or 5.53 points, to 3,004.81 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, also added 0.18 per cent, or 3.00 points, to 1,675.63.

AFP