Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rose at the open on Friday after the Christmas break, following more record finishes on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.61 per cent, or 169.45 points, to 28,033.66 in early trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.02 per cent, or 0.50 points, to 3,006.85, but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, opened 0.16 per cent, or 2.75 points, higher at 1,712.20.

AFP