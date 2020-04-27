Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Monday

Hong Kong stocks started on Monday with healthy gains after figures over the weekend showed a slowing of virus deaths in several countries and governments began to ease lockdown measures.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started on Monday with healthy gains after figures over the weekend showed a slowing of virus deaths in several countries and governments began to ease lockdown measures.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.84 per cent, or 199.33 points, to 24,030.66.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.13 per cent, or 3.71 points, to 2,812.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 0.19 per cent, or 3.29 points, to 1,740.22.

AFP