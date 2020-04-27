You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Monday

Mon, Apr 27, 2020 - 9:54 AM

Hong Kong stocks started on Monday with healthy gains after figures over the weekend showed a slowing of virus deaths in several countries and governments began to ease lockdown measures.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.84 per cent, or 199.33 points, to 24,030.66.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.13 per cent, or 3.71 points, to 2,812.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 0.19 per cent, or 3.29 points, to 1,740.22.

