Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Thursday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Thursday, after the US and the European Union reached an agreement to ease trade tensions between the two major economies.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.56 per cent, or 162.50 points, to 29,083.40.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.07 per cent, or 2.14 points, to 2,905.79, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.01 per cent, or 0.15 points, to 1,624.57.

AFP