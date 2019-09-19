Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Thursday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up in early trade on Thursday, in line with an Asia-wide advance, after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates again.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.25 per cent, or 66.61 points, to 26,820.73.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.24 per cent, or 7.26 points, to 2,992.92 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.26 per cent, or 4.31 points, to 1,659.92.

AFP