Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Thursday

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 9:46 AM

Hong Kong stocks rose again in opening trade on Thursday morning following a surge on Wall Street, while investors were buoyed by expectations for fresh stimulus from governments to ease the impact of the coronavirus crisis.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index added 0.48 per cent, or 126.09 points, to 26,348.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.81 per cent, or 24.49 points, to 3,036.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 1.28 per cent, or 24.23 points, to 1,919.97.

