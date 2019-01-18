Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on trade hopes

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose in the opening few minutes of trade on Friday, tracking a healthy lead from Wall Street fuelled by a report the US was considering easing tariffs on Chinese goods as part of a drive to reach a trade deal.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.89 per cent, or 237.81 points, to 26,993.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.32 per cent, or 8.10 points, to open at 2,567.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was 0.12 per cent, or 1.55 points, up at 1,310.69.

AFP