Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Tuesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday with gains, resuming last week's rally on hopes for the China-US trade talks and after Beijing unveiled economy-boosting easing measures.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.56 per cent, or 150.58 points, to 26,831.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.09 per cent, or 2.67 points, to 3,027.41 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.07 per cent, or 1.13 points, to 1,690.34.

AFP