You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Tuesday

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 9:50 AM

BP_HSI_100919_33.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday with gains, resuming last week's rally on hopes for the China-US trade talks and after Beijing unveiled economy-boosting easing measures.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.56 per cent, or 150.58 points, to 26,831.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.09 per cent, or 2.67 points, to 3,027.41 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.07 per cent, or 1.13 points, to 1,690.34.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BT_20190910_LMXHOCK_3887811.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Is BreadTalk's S$80m offer for Food Junction worth the dough?

Must Read

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

Sep 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, SPH, Ascott Reit, Ascendas H-Trust, SGReit, Isetan, Mercurius

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BP_condo_100919_5.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Condo buyers go for pricier, larger units in Q2

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly