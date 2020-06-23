You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Tuesday

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 9:59 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares started slightly higher on Tuesday following a positive lead from New York but investors remain on guard as several countries report a second wave of virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.12 per cent, or 30.10 points, to 24,541.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.15 per cent, or 4.38 points, to 2,960.89 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.05 per cent, or 1.00 points, to 1,937.65.

AFP

