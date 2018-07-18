Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Wednesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rose in early trade Wednesday, on the back of a Wall Street rally following the US Federal Reserve chief's positive economic outlook.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.68 per cent, or 192.80 points, to 28,374.48.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.13 per cent, or 3.65 points, to 2,801.78, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.05 per cent, or 0.86 points, to 1,600.94.

AFP