Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Wednesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose during initial business Wednesday morning, in line with broad gains across Asia on lingering optimism over a China-US trade pact.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.21 per cent, or 61.10 points, to 28,544.77.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.05 per cent, or 1.59 points, to 2,939.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.24 per cent, or 3.71 points, to 1,546.00.

AFP