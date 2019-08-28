You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Wednesday

Wed, Aug 28, 2019 - 9:58 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday with gains after taking a hit over the previous two days on China-US trade uncertainty and worries about protests that have gripped the city for months.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.63 per cent, or 160.88 points, to 25,824.95 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.56 points to 2,901.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also barely changed, edging 0.71 points higher to 1,596.53.

AFP

