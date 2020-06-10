Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Wednesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started with further gains on Wednesday, extending their advance into an eighth day on continued optimism over the reopening of the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.49 per cent, or 121.81 points, to 25,179.03.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.16 per cent, or 4.83 points, to 2,951.28 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange was flat, inching up 0.64 points to 1,869.97.

AFP