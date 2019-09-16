You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open in negative territory

Mon, Sep 16, 2019 - 9:56 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade on Monday following last week's healthy gains, while traders were also spooked by more protest violence in the city at the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.69 per cent, or 189.85 points, to 27,162.84.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.35 per cent, or 10.68 points, to 3,041.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.35 per cent, or 5.89 points, to 1,687.12.

