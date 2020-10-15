You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 9:40 AM

af_hangseng_151020.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped at the open of trade Thursday morning following losses on Wall Street fuelled by virus concerns and dimming hopes for a US stimulus agreement before the election.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.54 per cent or 133.34 points to 24,533.75.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 per cent or 2.14 points to 3,342.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching up 0.22 point to 2,290.62.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares gain as RBA hints at easing cash rate

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Thursday after the central bank signalled it was considering an interest rate...

Oct 15, 2020 09:23 AM
Consumer

Ikea to buy back used furniture to stop 'excessive consumption'

[LONDON] Moving up in the world or at least moving homes, customers have for generations faced an awkward question:...

Oct 15, 2020 09:20 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.10...

Oct 15, 2020 09:12 AM
Companies & Markets

Wilmar's chief rides on cooking oil dominance

[SINGAPORE] Kuok Khoon Hong is ready to pull off a remarkable second act. The billionaire sold shares of his China...

Oct 15, 2020 09:00 AM
Stocks

K-pop group BTS' label Big Hit debuts at double its IPO price

[SEOUL] Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of popular South Korean boy band BTS, debuted at double its...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore poised for K-shaped recovery following Q3 rebound

Teething problems in job-matching sorted: minister

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

Two schoolchildren among five new confirmed coronavirus cases

Growth, jobs, and fiscal matters main themes of debate as MPs highlight areas of concern

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for