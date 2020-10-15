Hong Kong: Stocks open lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped at the open of trade Thursday morning following losses on Wall Street fuelled by virus concerns and dimming hopes for a US stimulus agreement before the election.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.54 per cent or 133.34 points to 24,533.75.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 per cent or 2.14 points to 3,342.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching up 0.22 point to 2,290.62.

AFP