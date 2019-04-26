Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped in the first few minutes of trade Friday following a weak lead from Wall Street, with investors looking for the next key buying catalyst.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.12 per cent, or 36.72 points, to 29,513.08.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.50 per cent, or 15.67 points, to 3,108.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was down 0.60 per cent, or 10.08 points, at 1,678.17.

AFP