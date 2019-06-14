Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged down at the start of trade on Friday, with investors still on edge after protest shook the city this week, while they also kept tabs on the China-US trade saga.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.43 per cent, or 116.87 points to 27,177.84.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.08 per cent, or 2.26 points, to 2,913.00, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.09 percent or 1.45 points to 1,534.24.

AFP