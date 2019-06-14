You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Friday

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 9:55 AM

BP_Hang Seng Index_140619_46.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged down at the start of trade on Friday, with investors still on edge after protest shook the city this week, while they also kept tabs on the China-US trade saga.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.43 per cent, or 116.87 points to 27,177.84.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.08 per cent, or 2.26 points, to 2,913.00, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.09 percent or 1.45 points to 1,534.24.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JKJEREMY14_3808405.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Flat global growth for 2019, but no recession, says Aberdeen

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 Trump gets harpooned for 'Prince of Whales' spelling error
5 Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

Must Read

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JLSYMP14_3808562.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Message platform Symphony offers autotunes for OTC trades

Jun 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, FLT, AusGroup, A-Smart Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening