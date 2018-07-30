Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Monday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Monday after Wall Street's downbeat close and with investors keeping an eye on key central bank meetings this week.

In early trading, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.49 per cent, or 140.81 points, at 28,663.47.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.06 per cent, or 1.65 points, to 2,871.94, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.12 per cent, or 1.95 points, to 1,597.13.

