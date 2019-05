[HONG KONG] Shares in Hong Kong edged down at the open on Monday after a tough week dominated by fears over the China-US trade war.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.30 per cent, or 82.53 points, to 27,271.40.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched 0.06 per cent lower, or 1.71 points, at 2,851.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.15 per cent, or 2.27 points, to 1,498.30.

AFP