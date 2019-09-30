You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Monday

Mon, Sep 30, 2019 - 10:00 AM

PHOTO: AP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Monday, extending losses at the end of last week, a day before mass pro-democracy protests planned in the city on communist China's 70th anniversary.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.36 per cent, or 94.08 points, to 25,860.73.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.14 per cent, or 4.25 points, to open at 2,927.92 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.02 per cent, or 0.27 points, to 1,611.99.

AFP

