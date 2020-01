Hong Kong stocks started slightly lower on Monday morning as investors took profits following last week's healthy gains.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started slightly lower on Monday morning as investors took profits following last week's healthy gains.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.10 per cent, or 27.91 points, to 29,028.51.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.21 per cent, or 6.61 points, to 3,082.11 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, put on 0.17 per cent, or 3.06 points, to 1,809.34.

AFP