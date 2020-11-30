Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Monday

Hong Kong stocks edged down at the start of trade on Monday as investors take profits from a recent rally, while there is also growing concern about a spike in coronavirus infections in the city that could see containment measures imposed.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged down at the start of trade on Monday as investors take profits from a recent rally, while there is also growing concern about a spike in coronavirus infections in the city that could see containment measures imposed.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.15 per cent, or 41.29 points, to 26,853.39.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.29 per cent, or 9.85 points, to 3,418.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.15 per cent, or 3.34 points, to 2,256.46.

