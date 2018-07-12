Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Thursday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended losses at the start of business on Thursday as investors fret over a trade war between China and the United States that could batter the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.18 per cent, or 51.60 points, to 28,260.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.24 per cent, or 6.73 points, to 2,771.04, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.03 per cent, or 0.53 points, to 1,554.09.

AFP