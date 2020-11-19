You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Thursday

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 9:43 AM

Hong Kong stocks began with losses on Thursday morning following three days of gains as a vaccine-fuelled rally across world markets gave way to concerns about rising virus infections.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Hong Kong stocks began with losses on Thursday morning following three days of gains as a vaccine-fuelled rally across world markets gave way to concerns about rising virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.32 per cent, or 83.68 points to 26,460.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.25 per cent, or 8.22 points to 3,339.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.18 per cent, or 4.05 points to 2,257.54.

AFP

