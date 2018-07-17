Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares dipped in the first few minutes of trade on Tuesday, as energy firms tumbled with oil prices owing to oversupply fears.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.31 per cent, or 88.16 points, to 28,451.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.11 per cent, or 3.23 points, to 2,810.81, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.18 per cent, or 2.85 points, to 1,599.99.

AFP