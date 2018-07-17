You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 9:57 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares dipped in the first few minutes of trade on Tuesday, as energy firms tumbled with oil prices owing to oversupply fears.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.31 per cent, or 88.16 points, to 28,451.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.11 per cent, or 3.23 points, to 2,810.81, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.18 per cent, or 2.85 points, to 1,599.99.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_YOSUMMER17A_3502308.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Two freehold central sites up for en bloc

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May
4 Cluster near Boon Keng going for S$133.66m
5 Thai cave rescue divers given diplomatic immunity: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports miss expectations with 1.1% growth in June

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

Jul 17, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Datapulse, ST Engineering, NeraTel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening